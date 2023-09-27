Protect Your Private Data with Encrypted Messaging Apps

As someone working in or seeking employment in the cleared defense industry, it’s crucial to be aware of the risks associated with having your private data exposed or sold third-party companies. This includes personal information like your name, address, phone number, email, social media accounts, and even biometric data. Such data can be collected and sold data brokers, advertisers, hackers, or foreign adversaries, compromising your security clearance, identity, reputation, and safety.

To safeguard your private data, it’s essential to choose secure and reliable privacy-related applications. In this article, we’ll explore encrypted messaging apps that allow you to send and receive text messages, voice messages, photos, videos, files, and other types of data securely and privately. These apps employ end-to-end encryption (E2EE), ensuring that only you and the intended recipient can decrypt and read the messages. No one else, including the app provider or government, can access or tamper with your data.

When selecting an encrypted messaging app, it’s important to consider security features, privacy policies, usability, functionality, and compatibility. Here are six popular apps that we’ve reviewed based on these criteria:

1. Signal: Widely regarded as one of the most secure and trustworthy apps, Signal uses a robust E2EE protocol that is open-source and regularly audited. It doesn’t collect any metadata or personal information from users.

2. MySudo: MySudo is an all-in-one privacy app that allows you to create multiple digital profiles called Sudos. Each Sudo has its own phone number, email address, handle, web browser, and virtual payment card. MySudo uses E2EE for Sudo-to-Sudo communications and doesn’t collect personal information or metadata.

3. Session: Session minimizes sensitive metadata using a decentralized server network and doesn’t require personal information or a phone number to create an account. It offers features such as group chats, voice messages, and attachments.

4. Wickr: Wickr uses E2EE for all communications and offers features like group chats, voice and video calls, file sharing, location sharing, and message expiration settings. However, it’s important to note that Wickr was purchased Amazon a few years ago.

5. Wire: Wire is a secure collaboration platform that uses E2EE and doesn’t collect personal information or metadata. It offers features like group chats, voice and video calls, screen sharing, and file sharing.

By using encrypted messaging apps like the ones mentioned above, you can enhance the security and privacy of your communications. Remember to consider your specific needs and preferences when choosing an app, and always stay vigilant about protecting your private data.

