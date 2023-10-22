Mental Health Support Resources for Those Affected the Israel-Hamas War

The Israel-Hamas War has been a traumatic event that has left many people feeling overwhelmed and anxious. The constant bombardment of graphic information and imagery on the news and social media has taken a toll on the mental health of individuals, causing what is known as vicarious trauma. It is important to seek support and help during these difficult times. Here are some resources that you can reach out to:

One of the helplines available for emotional support during times of disaster is the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). They offer the Disaster Distress Helpline, a toll-free and multilingual helpline available 24/7 to residents in the U.S. and its territories. Anyone who is experiencing emotional distress related to natural or human-caused disasters can call or text 1-800-985-5990 to speak with a crisis counselor.

If you are looking for mental health treatment or therapy, SAMHSA’s National Helpline is available at 1-800-662-4357 or TTY: 1-800-487-4889. It is a confidential and free information service that provides referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups, and community-based organizations.

Crisis Text Line is another global nonprofit organization that offers text access to a crisis counselor. It is available in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Ireland. In the U.S., you can text HOME to 741741 to chat with a crisis counselor. The service is also available through Whatsapp or online messaging. Similar services are available in Canada, the U.K., and Ireland.

To find a mental health helpline specific to your country or topic, you can use the search engine provided ThroughLine, a mental healthcare company partnered with Google.

In the U.S., the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) offers a HelpLine where you can communicate with a volunteer. You can connect phone, text, or online chat. NAMI also has a resource directory and local chapters where you can find more support.

Finding affordable mental health therapy can be a challenge, especially for those without insurance. The American Psychiatric Association and the American Psychological Association have databases and state chapters where you can search for therapists near you. The federal government recommends looking for community health centers that offer free or low-cost mental healthcare. Another option is joining the Open Path Psychotherapy Collective, a nonprofit network that provides therapy at a reduced cost for those who are uninsured or underinsured.

It is important to remember that you are not alone during these difficult times, and reaching out for support is crucial for your mental well-being.

Source:

– Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)

– Crisis Text Line

– Find A Helpline

– National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)