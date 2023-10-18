Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer to be Released on Digital and Blu-ray

Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated summer blockbuster, Oppenheimer, will be available to stream on digital platforms and Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD on November 21. The release dates were recently announced, with the film being accessible on Prime Video, Apple TV+, Xfinity, Verizon Fios, and other platforms.

Pre-orders for the digital release are set to begin on October 18, according to Vudu, while the Blu-ray is currently available for pre-order at Best Buy and will also be available at Amazon, Target, and Walmart.

Oppenheimer, written and directed Nolan, revolves around the life of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, famously known as the “father of the atomic bomb.” The cast includes Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer, alongside Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, and Casey Affleck.

Nolan has expressed his admiration for Oppenheimer, calling him “the most important person who ever lived.” He believes that Oppenheimer’s story is one of great magnitude, as his creation of atomic power fundamentally changed the human equation granting humanity the power to destroy itself.

Oppenheimer is an adaptation of the 2005 novel American Prometheus and was released in theaters on the same day as Barbie. While it initially debuted in second place, behind Barbie, it has since garnered nearly $1 billion at the box office.

If you’re eager to delve deeper into the film, the official screenplay can be purchased for further exploration.

Sources: Vudu, Best Buy, Amazon