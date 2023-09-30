Tech Tips: How to Use Stories on Telegram

Telegram has recently introduced a new feature called Stories, similar to Instagram’s Stories, which allows users to share moments and view updates from friends. This feature appears in an expandable section at the top of the screen, allowing users to still access their chat list and folders. While viewing a story, users can tap to share, reply privately, react with a quick like, or choose from a variety of other reactions.

Users can use both the front and rear cameras of their device simultaneously to capture photos or videos. They can also add text, drawings, stickers, or tag their location using Telegram’s media editor.

Stories on Telegram support captions, enabling users to include longer text descriptions, tag friends, or add links. They can select multiple images from their gallery or use a search function to find GIFs and images from the web.

To use this feature, users can follow these steps:

Open the Telegram app on their smartphone Tap on the camera icon located in the bottom right corner of the screen Use the shutter button to capture a photo or hold it for video recording. Alternatively, swipe upward to choose a pre-existing photo or video from the gallery Add a caption in the provided field Tap on “Next” in the bottom right corner Select who can view the story and then tap on the “Post Story” button

Telegram has been implementing various upgrades this year, including features like shareable chat folders and custom wallpapers. Users can easily share entire chat folders with a single link, create unique wallpapers for specific chats, and utilize web apps in any chat.

