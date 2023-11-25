New Instagram Update Allows for Exclusive Sharing with Close Friends

Instagram’s latest update has revolutionized the way we share content with our followers. With the introduction of the “Close Friends” feature, users have been able to share more personal and random content with a select group of people without the need for additional accounts or “finstas.” The feature initially allowed users to share Stories exclusively with their Close Friends list, alleviating some of the pressures associated with curating the perfect Instagram feed.

Now, Instagram has taken the Close Friends feature to the next level with an exciting update. The app announced that users can now share regular posts and Reels with only those on their Close Friends list. This gives users the option to share content on their feed that will only be visible to a restricted audience. Whether it’s a stunning photo or an entertaining Reel, you can choose to share it exclusively with your closest buddies.

To utilize this new feature, follow these simple steps:

Step 1:

Upload your desired post or Reel. Tap on the “+” button located in the middle of the menu at the bottom of the Instagram app. Select ‘Post’ or ‘Reel’ and edit your content to your liking. Once you’re satisfied, click ‘Next’.

Step 2:

Before sharing, tap on “Audience” (located under ‘Tag people’). Then, select the ‘Close Friends’ option from the list. This ensures that your post will only be visible to those on your Close Friends list.

Step 3:

Share away! Your post will now be exclusively visible to the lucky individuals on your Close Friends list. You can easily identify these posts the little green star icon at the top right corner.

With this new update, Instagram continues to prioritize user privacy and customization. Now, you can enjoy sharing moments with those who matter most without worrying about unwanted eyes. Take advantage of this feature and maintain the intimate and selective nature of your Instagram experience.

FAQ:

Q: Can I add or remove people from my Close Friends list?

A: Yes, you can add or remove people from your Close Friends list at any time. Simply go to your profile, tap on the three lines in the top right corner, select ‘Close Friends’, and manage your list accordingly.

Q: Can I share posts with both my Close Friends and all my followers?

A: No, with the new update, posts can only be shared either with your Close Friends or with all your followers. You must select one or the other.

Q: Can people on my Close Friends list see that they are part of it?

A: No, individuals on your Close Friends list are not notified that they have been added. It is completely confidential.