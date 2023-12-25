Playing virtual reality games on your Oculus Quest headset is already an amazing experience, but did you know that you can also play PCVR games on it? With the Quest’s versatility, you can enjoy a wider selection of games and apps from storefronts like Steam. In this article, we will guide you on how to play PCVR games on your Oculus Quest headset, allowing you to experience titles like Skyrim VR, Fallout 4 VR, Star Wars Squadrons, and more.

Before you get started, it’s important to ensure that your computer meets the minimum requirements for running PCVR games. Meta suggests having at least an Intel i5-4590/AMD Ryzen 5 1500X processor, 8GB of RAM, and Windows 10 or Windows 11 operating system. You will also need a USB 3.0 port and a compatible graphics card, such as the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super or AMD Radeon RX 400-Series for desktop PCs.

There are three methods for connecting your Quest headset to your PC: Steam Link, Quest Link, and Air Link. Each method has its own advantages and requirements.

Method 1: Steam Link

Valve’s Steam Link makes PCVR gaming on Meta’s VR platform easier than ever. Simply download the Steam Link app from the Oculus/Meta Quest store and ensure that your host machine and headset are on the same network. This method allows for wireless gameplay and is fast and reliable.

Method 2: Quest Link

For a more reliable and smooth PCVR gaming experience, using a link cable is recommended. Download the Oculus Desktop app and connect your Quest headset to your desktop PC or laptop using a USB 3.0 link cable. This method reduces lag and provides a seamless gaming experience.

Method 3: Air Link

Air Link is Meta’s official solution for playing PCVR games wirelessly. To use Air Link, you need a hard-wired internet connection to the host machine and a 5GHz band Wi-Fi router. Make sure the router is in the same room as the headset and positioned at least 1 meter from the ground. Air Link provides the flexibility of wireless gameplay without sacrificing performance.

Now that you know how to play PCVR games on your Oculus Quest headset, you can enjoy a wider variety of immersive experiences. Whether you choose Steam Link, Quest Link, or Air Link, make sure to follow the setup instructions carefully and have fun exploring the virtual world!