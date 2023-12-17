How to Play Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy on Netflix

Netflix has expanded its offerings beyond movies and TV shows and now includes a growing collection of games. One recent addition to its game library is the iconic Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, featuring Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

To enjoy these games on Netflix, you’ll need two things: an active Netflix subscription and the Netflix app installed on your phone or tablet. Make sure your device is running iOS 15 or later or Android 8.0 or later. Unfortunately, playing Netflix games directly on your TV is not currently supported.

Here’s how you can get started:

1. Open the Netflix app on your device.

2. Scroll down to the Mobile Games row or tap on the Games tab.

3. Look for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy or the specific game you want to play.

4. Tap on the game and select Install to begin downloading it. Each game in the trilogy will be listed separately, so you can choose to download one or all of them.

5. Once the download is complete, open the game and start playing.

Alternatively, you can search for the games directly in the App Store or Google Play Store. Simply type in the title you’re looking for and download it like any other app. However, keep in mind that you still need an active Netflix subscription and the Netflix app to access the games, even if you download them through the app stores.

So, if you’re in the mood for some open-world gaming action, don’t forget to check out Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy on Netflix. With these simple steps, you’ll be ready to explore the virtual cities of Liberty City, Vice City, and San Andreas right from your mobile device. Happy gaming!