Football Manager 24: How to Play the Game on Netflix

Football Manager 24, the highly-anticipated football simulation game, is set to release on November 6th, and fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival. With developer Sports Interactive switching to Unity for the next installment, Football Manager 25, FM24 is being hailed as “The end of an era” and has generated a tremendous amount of excitement.

In a recent announcement, FM24 revealed that users will be able to download the game through Netflix, one of the world’s leading streaming platforms. This move is a significant development, as FM24 joins other games like Ghost Catchers and Vikings: Valhalla on the American version of Netflix.

To access Football Manager 24 on Netflix, users need an ongoing subscription to the streaming platform. Apple users will find the game in a separate Games Row section, while Android users will have a Game tab on their devices. Additionally, the game can be downloaded through the Google Play Store or the Apple Store for Android and iPhone users, respectively.

Upon opening the game, players will have the option to sign in to their Netflix accounts. It’s essential to note that a Netflix subscription is required to enjoy Football Manager 24. If a user doesn’t have a subscription, they will need to purchase one to access the game.

While FM24 will be available on Netflix for mobile devices, it’s important to mention that it will not be downloadable on PCs and Consoles through the streaming platform.

As the release date approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating more updates about Football Manager 24 and its exciting features. The game promises to deliver an incredible experience for football enthusiasts, and the announcement of its availability on Netflix has further heightened the anticipation.

