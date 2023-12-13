WhatsApp Introduces New Feature Allowing Users to Pin Messages

WhatsApp recently unveiled an exciting new feature that allows users to pin messages in their chats, making it easier to find important information. Both Android and iPhone users will have access to this feature in the coming days.

By pinning messages, users can effortlessly highlight crucial information in group or individual chats, saving them time that would have been spent searching for specific messages. Any type of message, such as text, polls, images, or emojis, can be pinned to ensure easy access.

When pinning a message, users can select the duration they want it to remain pinned. The options include 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days, with 7 days being the default choice. In group chats, admins have the ability to decide whether all members or only admins can pin a message.

One significant aspect worth mentioning is that pinned messages are still end-to-end encrypted, ensuring user privacy and security. To pin a message, simply long-press on the message and select the “Pin” option from the context menu.

For Android users, the process involves tapping and holding the message, then selecting the “Pin” option followed the desired pin duration. iPhone users can achieve the same tapping and holding the message, selecting “More options,” and then choosing the “Pin” option. Web and desktop users can follow similar steps navigating to the message and clicking the appropriate menus.

Unpinning a message is just as straightforward. Android users can tap and hold the message, select “Unpin,” and confirm the action. iPhone users should tap and hold the message, select “More options,” and choose “Unpin.” Web and desktop users can unpin a message clicking the respective menus.

Group admins are given the flexibility to enable or disable message pinning for members. Android users can access this setting opening the group chat, tapping “More options,” selecting “Group Settings,” and adjusting the “Edit group settings” preference. iPhone users can do the same opening the group chat, tapping “Group info,” accessing “Group Settings,” and selecting “Edit Group Settings.” Web and desktop users can access the required options clicking “Group info,” then “Group settings,” and finally “Edit group info.”

In group chats, when a message is pinned, everyone in the chat receives a system message indicating the pinned message and the person who pinned it. However, any users who join the group after a message is pinned, or those who have cleared their chat history or deleted the message prior to pinning, will not be able to see the pinned message.

WhatsApp continues to prioritize user experience incorporating useful features like pinning messages. This new addition not only saves time but also enhances communication facilitating quick access to important information.