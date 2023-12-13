WhatsApp Introduces New Message Pinning Feature for Easy Access

WhatsApp has announced the release of a new feature that allows users to pin messages in their conversations. This feature is designed to help users easily highlight important messages in both group and individual chats, saving them time and ensuring they can quickly find relevant information.

The pinned messages feature is applicable to all message types, including text, polls, images, and emojis. It also comes with end-to-end encryption, ensuring the privacy and security of the messages. Users have the option to pin any message of their choice long-pressing on it and selecting the “Pin” option from the context menu.

After selecting the “Pin” option, a banner will appear, offering users the flexibility to choose the duration for which the message will remain pinned. The options include 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days, with the default choice being 7 days. This allows users to customize their pinning preferences according to their needs.

In group chats, administrators have the authority to decide whether all members or only administrators can pin messages. This feature is particularly useful in group discussions where important information needs to be easily accessible to all members.

Apart from the message pinning feature, WhatsApp has also recently introduced the ability to send view-once voice messages. This feature enhances the security of voice-based chats limiting the playback of voice messages to a single time. Similar to view-once photos and videos, view-once voice messages are marked with a “one-time” icon.

Overall, these new features add convenience, efficiency, and an extra layer of security to the WhatsApp messaging experience. Users can now easily locate important messages and communicate privately with added peace of mind.