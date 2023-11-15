A Chic Twist on Slicked Back Hair: Explore the Versatility of this Trend

Slicked back hair has long been favored fashion-forward women for its clean, fresh, and minimalistic appeal. Versatile enough to complement both casual and glamorous looks, this hairstyle is a reliable go-to, especially on the dreaded bad hair days. Simply add a touch of oil, styling cream, or gel, scrape your hair back, and you’re ready to face the world with confidence.

Renowned personalities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Lori Harvey, Tracee Ellis Ross, and the ever-stylish Kardashian-Jenners have shown their allegiance to this sleek trend, flawlessly executing the look every single time. Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, widely known for her work with the Kardashian-Jenners, shares her secret to achieving the perfect slicked back style. With a recommendation to use a barber’s brush on wet hair, Atkin emphasizes the effectiveness of this technique in achieving a “super flat” look. To enhance the hold and shine, she suggests mixing the Ouai Matte Pomade with a nourishing oil before application.

While the classic slicked back ponytail remains a popular choice, there are numerous chic updos that truly shine with the hair slicked back. Whether you opt for a sculptural knot or a stylish braid, this hairstyle provides an excellent canvas for your creativity, making it an ideal choice for experimenting with different looks, especially during the party season.

With an extraordinary surge of 250% in global searches for slicked back hairstyles in the past month alone, it’s clear that this trend is captivating the attention of fashion enthusiasts worldwide. To inspire your next hair styling adventure, Vogue has curated a selection of our favorite slicked back looks.

FAQ:

Q: Is slicked back hair suitable for all hair types?

A: Slicked back hair can be achieved on various hair types, including straight, wavy, and even curly hair. However, some hair textures may require more product and styling techniques to achieve the desired sleekness.

Q: How can I make sure my slicked back hairstyle stays in place all day?

A: To ensure your style lasts, apply a generous amount of styling product, such as a strong-hold gel or pomade, and comb your hair back thoroughly. Additionally, using bobby pins or hair spray can help secure any flyaways or loose strands.

