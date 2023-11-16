Fresh Takes on Slicked Back Hair: Styling Tips and Inspiration

Sleek, chic, and effortlessly cool – the power of a slicked back hairstyle cannot be denied. This timeless look has captivated women around the world for its versatility and ability to elevate any outfit, whether it’s a casual ensemble or a red-carpet gown. And let’s not forget its ultimate secret weapon – the ability to extend a hair wash for one more day. A quick application of oil, styling cream, or gel, a gentle brush through, and you’re ready to conquer the day.

Celebrities like Lori Harvey, Tracee Ellis Ross, and the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have all mastered the art of the slicked back hair, delivering impeccable results every time. Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, known for her work with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, recommends using a barber’s brush to achieve a super-flat and polished look. She advises applying a combination of Ouai Matte Pomade and a nourishing oil for maximum effect. This technique not only saves time but also leaves hair looking sleek and sophisticated.

While a simple slicked back ponytail remains a classic, there are plenty of other chic updos to experiment with. From sculptural knots to intricate braids, the possibilities are endless. With the holiday season approaching, now is the perfect time to embrace the slicked back trend and elevate your party looks.

Vogue’s recent data shows a significant increase of 250 percent in global searches for slicked back hairstyles. Inspired this trend, we have curated a collection of our favorite slicked back hairdos that promise to turn heads and make a statement. Whether you’re aiming for an elegant and refined look or a bold and edgy style, we’ve got you covered.

So, get ready to unleash your inner goddess and embrace the sleekness of a slicked back hairstyle. Find your inspiration, try out different products and techniques, and enjoy the confidence that comes with a chic and polished look.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I achieve a slicked back hairstyle with any hair type?

Yes, slicked back hairstyles can work for various hair types, including straight, wavy, and even curly hair. The key is in selecting the right products and techniques to achieve the desired sleekness and hold.

2. Are slicked back hairstyles suitable for all occasions?

Absolutely! Slicked back hair can be styled to suit any occasion, from casual outings to formal events. It adds a touch of sophistication and sleekness to any look, making it a versatile choice for all occasions.

3. Can I achieve a slicked back look without using any product?

While using products like oil, styling cream, or gel helps to enhance the slicked back effect, it is possible to achieve a similar look without them. Opt for a wet look combing back damp hair with a fine-toothed comb and using a strong hold hairspray to keep it in place.

4. How can I prevent flyaways when styling slicked back hair?

To prevent flyaways, make sure to use a high-quality brush or comb when slicking back your hair. Additionally, applying a small amount of pomade or hair wax along the hairline can help keep stray strands in place.

5. Can slicked back hairstyles work for short hair?

Absolutely! Slicked back hairstyles can be adapted for short hair lengths as well. Experiment with different styling techniques like creating a sleek side part or tucking the hair behind the ears for a polished and elegant look.