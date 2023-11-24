The Versatile Charm of Slicked Back Hair

Slicked back hair has long been adored fashion-savvy women worldwide for its clean, fresh, and minimal aesthetic. Loved celebrities such as Lori Harvey, Tracee Ellis Ross, and the Kardashian Jenners, this hairstyle is incredibly versatile and can be effortlessly paired with a casual outfit for everyday wear or a glamorous gown for a special occasion. But the beauty of slicked back hair extends beyond its stylish appeal—it’s also a great hack for those days when your locks are in desperate need of a wash.

To achieve the sleek look, simply add oil, styling cream, or gel to your hair, brush it back, and voila! You’re ready to tackle the day with confidence and sophistication. According to the Kardashian Jenners’ go-to hairstylist, Jen Atkin, using a barber’s brush while the hair is wet is the key to ensuring a super flat result. She also suggests mixing the Ouai Matte Pomade with an oil for added hold and shine.

Beyond its simplicity, slicked back hair opens up a world of possibilities for chic up-dos. Whether you opt for a sleek ponytail, a sculptural knot, or an intricate plait, the slicked back style enhances the elegance of these up-dos. With global searches for slicked back hairstyles increasing an impressive 250 percent in the past month, it’s clear that this trend is here to stay, especially during the party season.

So why not join the ranks of fashion-forward women and give slicked back hair a try? Embrace its versatility, experiment with different variations, and unleash your inner style icon. With slicked back hair, you’ll exude an air of confidence and sophistication that is sure to turn heads wherever you go.

