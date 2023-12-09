New Star Drink Takes TikTok Storm

Summary: A viral Starbucks drink is capturing the attention of TikTok users who are looking for a break from traditional holiday flavors. The Iced White Mocha, described as “heaven in a drink,” has gained significant popularity on the platform, with one video tutorial receiving nearly 3 million views. TikTok user @starbucksdenton even provided instructions on how to order the complex beverage, which includes caramel, hazelnut, sweet cream, and white mocha. While many are excited to try the Iced White Mocha, some have expressed concerns about the potential cost of the elaborate drink.

TikTok Users Go Crazy for New Starbucks Delight

TikTok users are buzzing about the latest Starbucks sensation that promises to break the monotony of traditional holiday flavors. The Iced White Mocha, a decadent drink filled with caramel, hazelnut, sweet cream, and white mocha, has taken the platform storm, capturing the attention of millions of viewers.

The drink’s popularity is evident in the numbers, with one TikTok video showcasing how to make the Iced White Mocha garnering nearly 3 million views since late October. Users have been captivated the mix of flavors and the heavenly taste, labeling it as “heaven in a drink.”

As the craze continues, TikTok user @starbucksdenton went the extra mile and provided detailed instructions on how to order the Iced White Mocha during your next Starbucks visit. The custom drink requires asking for a venti iced white mocha, three shots blonde roast, three pumps of hazelnut syrup, caramel drizzle around the cup, vanilla sweet cream, and extra caramel drizzle on top.

While many are enthusiastic about the new Starbucks creation, there are concerns raised about the potential cost of indulging in this elaborate beverage. Some users have expressed shock at the estimated price of $34.12, leading them to question whether they should ditch their usual Starbucks holiday favorites and give the viral Iced White Mocha a try.

If you’re seeking a break from the tired and overdone holiday flavors, the Iced White Mocha may just be the answer to your prayers. Head to your nearest Starbucks and experience the sweet symphony of flavors that has captivated TikTok users around the globe.