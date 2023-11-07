The Importance of Social Media Sharing for Amplifying Your Content

Crafting the perfect, SEO-conscious article is only the first step in creating engaging content for your target audience. To truly amplify your reach, you need to consider the crucial next steps of sharing your articles in the right communities. The process of post-publishing sharing is essential in ensuring that your content reaches a wider chunk of your audience.

While Google hasn’t officially confirmed it, there is evidence to suggest that articles that perform well on social media are more likely to appear in the Google Discover feed. Popular articles on platforms like Facebook and Twitter have often ended up being featured in Google Discover.

As SEOs, it is our responsibility to optimize content for various social channels beyond the obvious “holy trinity of social” – Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. There are new platforms emerging that are worth your attention, such as Slack and Discord, especially if you are targeting tech and SaaS communities.

To ensure that your content is social media-friendly, you must pay attention to your OpenGraph (OG) tags. These tags, placed in the of your page, allow you to customize the article title, featured image, description, and reading length for social media platforms.

Optimizing for Facebook is relatively easy, especially if you utilize plugins like Yoast on WordPress. The main OG tags to include for Facebook are og:title, og:image, and og:description. You can use Facebook’s Sharing Debugger tool to check the specified OG tags and preview how your link will appear on Facebook.

Slack, on the other hand, requires a bit more finesse. When you post a URL on Slack, it “unfurls” the link to show a preview. Slack prioritizes oEmbed server code, Twitter card tags, Facebook Open Graph tags, and HTML meta tags in a specific order. Providing valid OG tags and Twitter card tags can ensure a well-optimized Slack URL preview. Don’t forget to include pricing and availability information for e-commerce retailers.

It’s worth noting that platforms like Discord and X (referring to a specific platform) also have their own optimization considerations. Understanding the quirks and best practices for each platform is crucial in maximizing your content’s visibility and engagement.

In conclusion, sharing your content on social media is an important step in amplifying your reach and engaging your target audience. By optimizing your content for social media platforms and understanding the specific requirements of each platform, you can increase the likelihood of your articles being discovered and shared a wider audience.

