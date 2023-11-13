Meta Allows Threads Users to Control Post Suggestions on Facebook and Instagram

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has responded to user feedback introducing a new feature that gives Threads users more control over their post suggestions on the two social media platforms. Since the launch of Threads in July, Meta has been working on integrating it with Facebook and Instagram, including the display of in-app carousels featuring suggested content from Threads.

Previously, these suggested content carousels would display Threads posts from individuals associated with users on Facebook and Instagram. The carousels offered a convenient link for users to open or download the Threads app and engage in conversations.

In response to concerns raised Threads users, Meta is now allowing them to opt out of having their posts appear in these suggestions on both Meta and Instagram. To access this new option, users can navigate to the “Privacy” section in the Threads app, where they will find a category titled “Suggesting posts on other apps.” Within this category, separate toggles for Instagram and Facebook enable users to choose whether they want to opt out of suggestions on one or both platforms.

The new feature is gradually rolling out, so users who do not see the “Suggesting posts” option in their Threads app should ensure they have the latest version from the App Store. Meta’s aim with this update is to provide a greater level of control and privacy for Threads users, allowing them to manage how their posts are shared across different apps.

With this development, Meta emphasizes the importance of user feedback in shaping their products and highlights their commitment to providing a customizable and personalized user experience on their platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Threads?



A: Threads is a messaging app developed Meta that allows users to communicate with their close friends and share photos, videos, and status updates within a private space.

Q: What are the suggested content carousels in Threads?



A: The suggested content carousels in Threads are displays within Facebook and Instagram showing posts from Threads that are associated with people you know on these platforms. They provide a convenient way to access the Threads app and join conversations.

Q: How can I opt out of having my posts suggested on Facebook and Instagram through Threads?



A: To control post suggestions on Facebook and Instagram, open the Threads app and go to “Privacy” under “Settings.” Look for the new category called “Suggesting posts on other apps” and toggle off the switches for Instagram and Facebook according to your preference.