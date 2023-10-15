Snapchat’s “My Eyes Only” Feature: Safeguarding Your Chosen Media

Summary: Snapchat’s “My Eyes Only” feature allows users to safeguard their chosen media employing a password. This feature ensures privacy through end-to-end encryption, guaranteeing that only the user can access their saved photos and videos. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to move Snaps from Memories to “My Eyes Only”.

Snapchat offers a unique feature called “My Eyes Only” that allows users to protect their chosen media from unauthorized access. This feature adds an extra layer of security to the user’s saved photos and videos through the use of a password. By employing end-to-end encryption, Snapchat ensures that only the user can access their private media.

To move Snaps from Memories to the “My Eyes Only” section, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open Snapchat and swipe up from the Camera screen to access Memories.

Step 2: Tap on the Memories selector icon at the top of the screen.

Step 3: Select the Snaps and Stories that you want to move to “My Eyes Only”.

Step 4: Tap on “Hide Snaps (My Eyes Only)” at the bottom of the screen and then tap on “Move”. You may be prompted to enter your passcode for added security.

It’s important to note that only photo Snaps and video Snaps that are shorter than 10 seconds are eligible to be moved into “My Eyes Only”. This ensures that users have control over their most sensitive and private media.

With Snapchat’s “My Eyes Only” feature, users can have peace of mind knowing that their chosen media is securely stored and protected from prying eyes. By following these simple steps, users can easily manage their private content and safeguard it with a password of their choosing.

Definitions:

1. End-to-end encryption: a method of encrypting data in such a way that it can only be accessed the sender and the intended recipient, ensuring privacy and security.

2. Memories: a feature in Snapchat that allows users to save and store their Snaps and Stories for future viewing.

