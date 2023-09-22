Snapchat introduced its My AI bot earlier this year, which allows users to ask questions and perform basic tasks. Although it is based on ChatGPT 4 technology, Snapchat AI has certain limitations and security measures put in place. However, it can still be entertaining to mess with this AI bot and see how it responds.

There are various ways to have fun with Snapchat AI. While it may not always fall for your attempts to trick it, the responses can still provide amusement. It can also be an interesting mental exercise to try and manipulate the AI.

One method is to use slang, puns, and memes to mess with Snapchat AI. The AI has a good understanding of modern and old slang, but it may struggle with newer slang terms that have emerged after 2021. Puns and jokes can also lead to amusing responses, although sometimes the AI may not quite grasp the humor.

Sending a flurry of messages to Snapchat AI is another technique some users have tried. While it didn’t seem to trip up the AI in my experience, perhaps asking more challenging questions could yield different results.

Providing conflicting or misleading information can also be entertaining. You can invent fictional scientific reports or make up outlandish claims, and the AI will still respond accordingly. Testing its ability to follow along with multiple names can also be intriguing.

Asking open-ended questions that have no concrete solutions is another way to have fun with the AI. Questions like “How do we solve world hunger?” or “What is the meaning of life?” can produce interesting responses. However, when I asked how to end the world, the AI prompted me to keep things positive.

Although the usefulness of Snapchat AI compared to using ChatGPT directly is debatable, it undeniably provides a lot of enjoyment. I found myself spending more time than I had planned, even turning it into a group activity with friends. While ChatGPT may be more powerful, messing with Snapchat AI was more successful and enjoyable in my experience.

Sources: N/A