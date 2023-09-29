Save Money Churning Your Streaming Subscriptions

Summary: As streaming services become more expensive and offer less new programming, it’s time to reconsider which subscriptions are truly worth the cost. Consumers have three options: bundle services, switch to cheaper plans with commercials, or drop the services they use the least. Canceling subscriptions can send a message to companies and help control rising costs. Streaming services dislike churn because it decreases their subscriber base and forces them to spend more on marketing. Unlike cable, canceling streaming services is relatively easy. It’s essential to plan and stick to a maximum monthly price to save money. This article provides regular tips and ratings for streaming services and highlights shows worth watching. Netflix is releasing a more robust lineup in October, including the return of “Lupin” and the highly anticipated “The Fall of the House of Usher.” Max also has notable shows coming out such as “Our Flag Means Death” and “The Gilded Age.”

Source: Mike Murphy – Title: “Time to churn, baby, churn: Streaming services are more expensive, offer less new programming and have smaller libraries of older shows”