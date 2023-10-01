How to Save Money and Make the Most of Your Streaming Subscriptions

Are you tired of paying more for less? It’s time to reevaluate your streaming subscriptions and find ways to save money. With prices on the rise and content libraries shrinking, consumers need to be strategic about which services they choose to pay for. Here are some tips to help you make the most of your streaming subscriptions:

1. Bundle: Consider bundling your subscriptions to save money. For example, a Hulu-Disney+ package offers significant savings compared to subscribing to each service separately. Look for other bundle options that suit your preferences and budget.

2. Opt for cheaper plans with commercials: If you can tolerate commercials, consider switching to cheaper plans that include ads. Although it may not be as enjoyable, it can help you cut down on costs.

3. Drop unnecessary services: Take a closer look at the streaming services you currently subscribe to and ask yourself if you truly need all of them. Pick a maximum monthly price that you’re willing to pay and stick to it. Most people don’t need more than two or three services anyway.

Canceling a service can send a message to companies. When subscribers churn, it forces streaming services to raise their marketing efforts to win back customers, increasing their costs. As a consumer, canceling is your only weapon to make a point.

Streaming services are generally easier to cancel than cable. Now is the time to be ruthless in cutting down on subscriptions. Keep in mind that your billing cycle starts on the day you sign up, not necessarily at the beginning of the month.

Remember, this column offers tips on maximizing your streaming and your budget. It rates major services as a “play,” “pause,” or “stop” to help you make informed decisions.

In terms of content, Netflix is rolling out a more robust lineup in October compared to other services. Returning favorites like “Lupin” and new shows like “The Fall of the House of Usher” offer exciting options for viewers. Max also has some notable releases, including “Our Flag Means Death” and “The Gilded Age.”

So, take control of your streaming budget and make sure you’re getting the most value for your money. Assess your subscriptions, be ruthless in canceling unnecessary services, and consider bundling for savings. Your streaming experience can be both satisfying and economical.

