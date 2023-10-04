Save Money Churning Your Streaming Subscriptions

Streaming services have become more expensive while offering less new programming and smaller libraries of older shows. As prices for premium tiers are set to rise in the coming months, it is time for consumers to reassess which services are truly worth the cost.

There are three options for those looking to reduce their monthly streaming bill: bundle services to save money, switch to cheaper plans with commercials, or drop the services that are least watched. Most people do not need more than two or three streaming services, so setting a maximum monthly price ceiling can help prioritize and limit expenses.

Canceling a streaming service can be a powerful tool to make a statement to companies. Streaming services dislike churn (adding and dropping services on a monthly basis) as it reduces their subscriber base and increases their marketing costs. By canceling a service, consumers can assert their dissatisfaction and encourage companies to take notice. Canceling a service is satisfying, economical, and can always be reactivated in the future.

It is important to note that cancelling streaming services is easier than canceling cable packages, making it an opportune time to reevaluate subscriptions. Planning a churn strategy can optimize savings, and it is worth remembering that billing cycles can start when the service is signed up, rather than at the beginning of each month.

To help consumers make informed decisions, this monthly column provides tips on maximizing streaming and budgets. It rates major services with “play,” “pause,” or “stop” recommendations, while also highlighting the best shows to assist in monthly decision-making.

Netflix, despite a lackluster recent past, is rolling out a more exciting lineup for October. Notable additions include the return of the French heist thriller series, “Lupin,” and the premiere of “The Fall of the House of Usher,” a miniseries horror mastermind Mike Flanagan. Other highlights include the new seasons of “Big Mouth” and “Elite,” as well as the nature documentary narrated Morgan Freeman, “Life on Our Planet.”

For those who enjoy buzz-worthy original shows and movies, Netflix remains a recommended choice. Max, on the other hand, is offering Season 2 of “Our Flag Means Death,” a pirate comedy, and Season 2 of “The Gilded Age,” a costume drama akin to “Downton Abbey.” Additionally, “Doom Patrol” will debut its fourth and final season.

By carefully considering subscription costs and the content available, consumers can make informed decisions on which streaming services are truly worth their money.

Sources:

Source: Mike Murphy