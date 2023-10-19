Save Money and Start Churning Your Streaming Subscriptions

Streaming services have become more expensive, offer less new programming, and have smaller libraries of older shows. As prices continue to rise, it’s time for consumers to assess which services are truly worth the cost. There are three options to keep your monthly bill in check: bundle services, opt for cheaper plans with commercials, or cut out the services you watch the least. Most people don’t need more than two or three streaming services anyway.

Churning, the practice of adding and dropping services month-to-month, is a powerful tool for consumers. Canceling a service not only saves money but also sends a message to the streaming companies. They don’t like churn because it lowers their subscriber base and forces them to invest more in marketing to win back customers. By canceling and resubscribing as needed, consumers can take control of their streaming budgets.

One advantage of streaming services over cable is the ease of cancellation. However, it’s important to note that the billing cycle starts when you sign up, not necessarily at the beginning of the month. Planning your churn strategy can be beneficial to maximize your streaming experience while staying within your budget.

In October 2023, Netflix is rolling out a more robust lineup, making it a must-have for fans of buzz-worthy original shows and movies. New releases include the return of the French heist thriller series “Lupin” and the horror miniseries “The Fall of the House of Usher,” based on Edgar Allan Poe’s classic story. Other notable additions include the latest seasons of “Big Mouth” and “Elite,” as well as the nature documentary “Life on Our Planet,” narrated Morgan Freeman.

Max also has a better lineup in October, featuring Season 2 of the pirate comedy “Our Flag Means Death” and Season 2 of the costume drama “The Gilded Age.” The DC superhero dramedy “Doom Patrol” will also air its fourth and final season.

To save money and get the most out of your streaming subscriptions, it’s important to reassess your services regularly, cancel those that are no longer worth the cost, and take advantage of bundle deals or cheaper plans. By being strategic in your streaming choices, you can enjoy a variety of content without breaking the bank.

Sources:

– Mike Murphy – original article