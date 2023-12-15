How to Mark Instagram Messages as Unread: A Guide for Professional Accounts

Summary:

Instagram offers a feature that allows users to mark messages as unread, serving as a reminder to respond later. However, this feature is currently limited to professional accounts and not available for private accounts or desktop users. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to mark Instagram messages as unread and some workarounds for private accounts.

Marking Messages as Unread on a Professional Account

If you have a professional Instagram account, follow these steps to mark messages as unread:

1. Open your inbox and find the chat you want to mark as unread.

2. On Android, tap and hold the chat, then select “Mark as Unread”.

3. On iOS, swipe left on the chat and tap “Unread” to mark it as unread.

4. A blue dot will appear next to the chat to indicate that it’s unread.

To mark multiple conversations as unread at once:

1. Open your Instagram app and go to the inbox.

2. Tap the three dots in the upper right corner of the screen.

3. Select the conversation(s) you want to mark as unread.

4. Tap “More” at the bottom and choose “Mark as Unread”.

Marking Messages as Unread on a Private Account

Unfortunately, there is currently no direct option to mark messages as unread on personal Instagram accounts. However, you can switch to a professional account to access this feature. Switching to a professional account may impact your privacy settings and make your profile public. Here’s how to switch to a professional account:

1. Tap your profile picture.

2. Tap the hamburger icon in the top right corner.

3. Go to “Settings and Privacy” and select “Account type and Tools”.

4. Choose “Switch to Professional Account” and follow the prompts to complete the setup.

Once you’ve switched to a professional account, you can use the steps mentioned earlier to mark messages as unread.

Workarounds for Reading Messages Without Notifying the Sender

If you want to read messages without letting the sender know, consider these workarounds:

1. Use the “Restrict” option: This allows you to stop someone from interacting with your profile without blocking them. By adding the user to your restricted list, you can review their messages before deciding whether to accept them. The sender will remain unaware of whether you’ve read their message, and you won’t receive notifications for their messages.

2. Use Airplane Mode: Put your phone in Airplane Mode to disconnect from the internet and cellular network. This allows you to read messages without triggering read receipts. After reading messages offline, log out of your Instagram account and log back in when you reconnect to the internet to prevent read receipts from being sent automatically.

3. Third-party apps: There are third-party tools available that let you keep your Instagram messages unread without alerting the other person. These tools may also offer additional features such as receiving messages through email.

While marking Instagram messages as unread is a valuable feature for professional accounts, private account users can still employ workarounds to manage their messages effectively.