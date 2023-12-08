Create a Christmas Tree That Shines with Your Personal Style

Summary: Elevate your Christmas tree to the next level with these expert tips and tricks. Fluff out the branches of your tree to create a fuller and more balanced look. Use warm white lights to create an inviting glow, and don’t be afraid to use a lot of them. Choose a theme or color scheme for your decorations to create a cohesive look, and consider adding new decorations each year to keep things fresh. When it comes to ornaments, more is more, so don’t hesitate to go all out. Get creative with homemade decorations, like a dried orange garland, to add a personal touch to your tree.

Whether you have a real or artificial Christmas tree, there are several ways you can make it truly spectacular. Start fluffing out the branches to create a fuller and more balanced look. Gently bend and adjust each branch of a real tree, paying special attention to any that appear flattened. For artificial trees, fan out the branches like the spokes of an umbrella to fill any gaps.

When it comes to lights, choose warm white bulbs to create a cozy and inviting glow. Orla Neligan suggests using 100 lights for every foot of the tree, ensuring a beautifully lit display. Start at the bottom near the socket and wrap the lights horizontally for an even distribution. Take breaks to step back and check your progress, adjusting as necessary.

To create a stunning aesthetic, choose a theme or color scheme for your decorations. Don’t feel the need to use every decoration you own; instead, select two or three complementary colors or a specific theme. Consistency is key, so try to stick to your chosen style throughout the tree.

You don’t need to buy a whole new look every year; instead, accumulate decorations over time to add interest and variety. Consider adding a few new decorations each year to keep things fresh and exciting.

When it comes to ornaments, more is more. While calculators suggest around 250 ornaments for a 6ft tree, you can adjust that number based on your preferences. Orla Neligan recommends around 10 to 15 decorations per foot of your tree. Place larger ornaments towards the middle to create depth and layer in smaller baubles around the outside. Finish off with ribbons, garlands, or any additional decorations that you love.

Get creative with your decorations making some yourself. A dried orange garland adds a festive and fresh touch to your tree. Simply slice some oranges, let them dry, and string them together. Homemade decorations not only add a personal touch but also showcase your creativity.

So, this Christmas, let your tree shine with your personal style. Follow these tips and tricks to create a tree that will wow everyone who sees it. Remember, the most important rule is to have fun and enjoy the process of decorating your tree.