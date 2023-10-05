How to Make WhatsApp Video Calls on Laptop: A Step-by-Step Guide

WhatsApp is a popular messaging platform that allows users to communicate through messages, voice calls, and video calls. While it is primarily designed for mobile devices, it is also possible to make video calls on your laptop or desktop computer. This guide will walk you through the steps to make WhatsApp video calls on your laptop.

To begin with, you will need a laptop or desktop computer with a webcam and microphone, a stable internet connection, the WhatsApp mobile app installed and set up on your smartphone, and a web browser such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, or Safari.

First, launch your preferred web browser on your laptop and visit the WhatsApp Web website typing “web.whatsapp.com” into the browser’s address bar.

Next, open the WhatsApp mobile app on your smartphone. On Android, tap the three dots in the top-right corner to open the menu, then select “WhatsApp Web.” On iPhone, tap “Settings” at the bottom right of the screen, then select “WhatsApp Web/Desktop.”

Use your smartphone’s camera to scan the QR code displayed on your laptop’s screen. This will link your WhatsApp mobile app with WhatsApp Web on your laptop.

After successfully scanning the QR code, your WhatsApp account will be accessible on your laptop. You can initiate a video call in two ways. Option 1 is to click on an existing chat with the contact you want to video call, then click on the camera icon in the chat window. Option 2 is to click on the “New chat” icon in the top left corner, search for the contact’s name or number, and click on it. Then, click on the camera icon in the chat window to start a video call.

On your smartphone, you will receive a call notification. Accept the call to begin the video conversation. Your WhatsApp video call will now take place on your laptop. Ensure that your laptop’s webcam and microphone are functional for a smooth call experience.

To end the video call, simply click the red phone icon on your laptop screen or the “End call” button on your smartphone.

Making WhatsApp video calls on your laptop provides a more extensive and comfortable view for your conversations. By following these steps, you can seamlessly connect with friends and family through video calls using WhatsApp on your laptop or desktop computer.

Sources: WhatsApp, KahawaTungu