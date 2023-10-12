How to Change Messaging Apps with Siri

With the release of iOS 17, Apple has introduced an exciting new feature that allows users to choose which messaging app they want to use with Siri. This is a significant improvement, as previously users had to mention the app’s name in their command or go through a cumbersome process to change the app. Now, with just a few simple steps, you can easily change the messaging app used Siri.

First, after dictating your message to Siri, you will see a five-second countdown on the “Send” button. During this countdown, you can change the messaging app. To do this, follow these steps:

Invoke Siri pressing and holding the Home button or saying “Hey Siri”. Say the message you want to send to one of your contacts. Once the message appears for confirmation, tap on the Messages app icon next to the text. Select the app you want to use to send the message. Confirm with Siri to send the message.

After confirming, Siri will notify you that the message has been sent. You can double-check checking the app you chose.

It is worth mentioning that while you can send messages through various messaging apps, Siri may suggest apps that don’t support direct messaging. If you want to remove these apps from the suggestions, you can do so following these steps:

Open Settings on your iOS device. Scroll down and find the Siri & Search settings. Within this section, locate the specific app you want to exclude from the recommendations and tap on it. Toggle off the option to use with Ask Siri.

By doing this, you can customize your Siri experience and ensure that only the messaging apps you prefer are suggested.

Sending messages through third-party apps is a convenient option for those communicating with people in different countries or using Android devices. With Siri’s help, it becomes even more seamless and user-friendly. This new feature is available on devices running iOS 17.

Sources:

– iOS 17 documentation