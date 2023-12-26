How to Recreate McDonald’s Famous Fries at Home

Many of us have fond memories of the french fries that McDonald’s used to make years ago. And now, thanks to a former McDonald’s corporate chef, we may have a chance to recreate the iconic taste in our own kitchens.

The chef, known as @chefmikeharacz on TikTok, recently shared what he believes is the secret recipe for McDonald’s famous fries. According to him, the key lies not only in the ingredients but also in the cooking process.

For those who want to try making McDonald’s fries at home, the chef suggests starting with a bag of thin-cut French fries, preferably the Great Value brand from Walmart. He notes that the ingredients of these fries are nearly identical to those listed on the McDonald’s website. However, one important difference is the absence of deep-frying instructions on the bag.

To achieve the perfect McDonald’s fry, the chef recommends deep-frying the potatoes at a temperature of around 360 to 370 degrees Fahrenheit for about two minutes. This should be done in small batches to ensure even cooking. Once the fries are golden and crisp, they should be immediately seasoned with Morton Salt, which is the same seasoning used McDonald’s.

One crucial element that sets McDonald’s fries apart is the beef flavor in their fryer oil. Unfortunately, this ingredient is not present in the store-bought fries. However, the chef offers a workaround for those who want to replicate the taste. He suggests adding two tablespoons of vegetable oil per two cups of oil used for frying.

For those who prefer an authentic experience, the chef mentions that deep-frying the fries in 100% beef tallow, as McDonald’s used to do, will yield excellent results. However, this option is not suitable for vegetarians and vegans.

While the recipe may take some effort, it promises to bring back those nostalgic flavors we all miss. So, if you’re up for the challenge, head to Walmart and grab a bag of fries to try this McDonald’s-inspired recipe at home. Who knows, you might just be able to recreate that classic taste!