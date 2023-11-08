Advancements in Asteroid Landing Technology

Landing on an asteroid has always been a challenging task for space missions, but recent advancements in technology are making it safer and more accessible. The Harbin Institute of Technology in China has published a paper in Aerospace Science and Technology, introducing a framework for performing “soft landings” on asteroids.

What is the difference between a “hard” landing and a “soft” landing? A hard landing involves the spacecraft forcefully impacting the asteroid’s surface, causing potential damage to both the asteroid and the lander. On the other hand, a soft landing refers to a controlled descent where the probe lands on the asteroid’s surface with little to no impact or disturbance.

Soft landings are more desirable when exploring asteroids because they minimize damage and disruption to the surroundings. The challenge lies in the inhomogeneous gravity of asteroids, which varies based on their shape, density, and rotational speed. Previous attempts to develop algorithms for soft landings have been challenging due to the complexity of these factors.

The framework proposed the researchers utilizes advances in artificial intelligence to accurately model the gravitational field of an asteroid based on data collected from previous exploration missions. This data is then used to predict the gravitational field of a new target asteroid, allowing for precise trajectory calculations. Importantly, this framework can be implemented on the probe itself, eliminating the need for extensive computational resources.

While the framework has yet to be tested in a real-world environment, it represents an exciting step forward in asteroid exploration. As more missions successfully land on asteroids, this data-driven approach could lead to the first-ever soft landing on one of these celestial bodies.

