Create Eye-Catching Slideshows on TikTok

TikTok is known for its short-form videos, but did you know you can also create and share slideshows on the platform? Whether you want to showcase your summer vacation memories or share your latest adventures, TikTok has built-in tools that make it easy to create slick and eye-catching slideshows in no time.

There are several ways to create and share slideshows on TikTok. If you want more customization options, you can manually select photos and videos and add effects, tracks, and transition effects to create a unique slideshow. Start launching TikTok on your phone and tapping the “+” button. Enable relevant media permission so that TikTok can access your photos and videos. Then, select the photos and videos you want to include in your slideshow and tap “Next.” Edit your slideshow to your preference adding stickers, text, and filters, and then tap “Next” again. Finally, add content information, tag people, tweak privacy settings, and hit “Post” to share your slideshow.

If you’re short on time or prefer a quicker option, you can use the AutoCut function in TikTok. This feature automatically generates transitions and adds a track to your slideshow. Simply tap the “+” button in TikTok, select photos and videos, and tap “AutoCut.” TikTok will handle the editing part and create a slideshow for you. You can even choose a different track from the music menu and add text, stickers, effects, filters, and sound with voice filters. Once you’re satisfied with your slideshow, select the sharing permissions, add content details, and hit “Post” to share it with your followers.

In addition to manual slideshow creation and the AutoCut function, TikTok also offers a wide range of photo templates that you can use to create slideshows. These templates are ready-to-use and come with various themes such as cooking progress, childhood to adulthood journeys, birthdays, Christmas, and more. To use a photo template, simply launch TikTok, tap the “+” button, and slide to “Templates.” Swipe through the available options and select the template that suits your needs. Check how many photos the template supports and then upload your photos. Edit the slideshow with text, stickers, effects, and filters, and then hit “Post” to share it on TikTok.

TikTok’s slideshow feature provides a convenient way to share your photos and create engaging content on the platform. Whether you prefer manual editing, the AutoCut function, or using photo templates, TikTok has you covered. So next time you want to showcase your memories or tell a story through a series of images, give the slideshow feature on TikTok a try.

