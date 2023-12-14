How to Stay Connected with WhatsApp’s Group Video Calling Feature

Staying connected with friends and family has never been easier, thanks to the convenience of communication platforms like WhatsApp. With its group video calling feature, you can bring everyone together for catch-up sessions, special occasions, and even virtual family reunions, regardless of the distance that separates you.

Here is a step-by-step guide to help you initiate a group video call on WhatsApp, ensuring that you can effortlessly share moments and laughter with your loved ones:

How to Make a Group Video Call on WhatsApp:

1. Open the WhatsApp app.

2. In a group chat with 32 or fewer people, tap the video call option displayed at the top and confirm your decision.

3. If there are more than 32 people in the group chat, tap the phone icon with the plus sign. Select up to 32 participants to join your video call, and then tap the video call option to start the call.

Alternatively:

1. Open the WhatsApp app.

2. Go to the “Calls” section.

3. Tap the phone icon with the plus sign and select the “New group call” option.

4. Find the contacts you want to add to the call and tap the video call option to initiate the group video call.

Here are some important things to know about group video calling on WhatsApp:

– Only 32 people can actively participate in a video call at a time.

– Strong internet connections are crucial for a smooth video call experience, as the quality depends on the contact with the weakest connection.

– It is not possible to remove a contact from a group video call. The contact would have to hang up their phone to disconnect from the call.

– It is possible to be in a group video call with someone you have blocked. However, you cannot add a blocked contact to the call or include a contact that has blocked you.

If you need to mute someone during a group video call, simply tap and hold on their name, then select the “Mute” option. The person can unmute themselves at any time tapping the microphone icon. You can also message a person directly on a group call tapping and holding their tile.

Additionally, WhatsApp allows you to share your screen during a video call. Simply follow these steps:

1. Initiate or join a video call on WhatsApp.

2. Tap on the screen-sharing option available in the video controls.

3. Your phone will prompt you about starting the screen-sharing session. Tap “Start now” to begin sharing your screen.

Remember that screen sharing is not possible during audio-only calls, and audio is not transmitted for shared content like YouTube, Netflix, or video games. To protect your privacy, screen sharing is encrypted end-to-end and is never recorded WhatsApp. No one outside of the call, including WhatsApp, can see or hear what you share on your screen.

Stay connected with your loved ones effortlessly using WhatsApp’s group video calling feature, and make cherished memories together, no matter the distance.