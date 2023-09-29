How to Make a Collage on Instagram Stories: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you want to showcase multiple photos in your Instagram story, creating a collage can be a great way to do it. Luckily, Instagram provides users with built-in options to make photo collages, eliminating the need for third-party apps or services. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to create a collage on your Instagram story.

First, open the Instagram app and tap on the plus (+) icon, which allows you to create various content, including stories. From there, select the “STORY” option to begin creating your collage.

Next, tap on the “Layout” icon to choose a layout that suits your preferences. Instagram offers six different layout options, so select the one that best fits the photos you want to include in your collage.

Once you’ve chosen a layout, upload the images accordingly. Simply select the photos you want to include in your collage and arrange them in the allocated spaces.

Once you’re satisfied with the collage, you can upload it to your Instagram story. Remember that the steps for creating a collage on Instagram are the same for both Android and iOS users.

It is important to note that while you can’t create a collage for regular Instagram posts, you can upload multiple pictures separately. However, if you specifically want to create a collage for your Instagram story, you can utilize the Layout option provided Instagram.

So, next time you want to showcase multiple photos on your Instagram story, follow these simple steps to create a beautiful collage that will attract attention and engage your followers.

