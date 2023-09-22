How to Link Your LinkedIn Profile to Twitter: A Step-by-Step Guide

LinkedIn and Twitter are powerful tools for professionals to network, search for job opportunities, and share updates in their respective fields. By linking your LinkedIn profile to your Twitter account, you can seamlessly share your LinkedIn activities with your Twitter followers. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to link your LinkedIn profile to Twitter.

First, log in to your LinkedIn account using your credentials.

Once you’re logged in, click on your profile picture in the upper right-hand corner of the LinkedIn homepage. In the dropdown menu, select “Settings & Privacy”.

Within the “Settings & Privacy” section, click on the “Account preferences” tab on the left-hand side.

Scroll down to find the “Partners and third-party services” section. Here, you will see the option to “Share your LinkedIn activity on Twitter”.

Next, click on “Change” next to “Twitter settings”. This will prompt you to log in to your Twitter account or authorize LinkedIn to access your Twitter account if you’re not already logged in.

LinkedIn will request permission to post updates on your Twitter feed. Grant the permission clicking on “Authorize app” or a similar option.

After authorizing the connection, you can customize what you want to share from LinkedIn to Twitter. LinkedIn provides options such as sharing all LinkedIn activity or only specific updates.

Once you’ve made your selections, click the “Save changes” button to confirm and save your settings.

To ensure that the connection is working correctly, post a LinkedIn update or make a change to your LinkedIn profile. If the connection is successful, you should see the option to share it on Twitter. Check your Twitter feed to verify that the update appears there.

Remember to be mindful of what you share, as your LinkedIn audience may have different expectations than your Twitter followers. Tailor your updates accordingly and consider using relevant hashtags to increase the visibility of your LinkedIn posts on Twitter.

By following these steps, you can link your LinkedIn profile to Twitter, making it easier for you to share your professional updates and activities with your Twitter network.

Sources:

– LinkedIn

– Twitter

Note: This article was written based on the main points of the source article. URLs have been removed.