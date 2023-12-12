How Companies Can Manage Negative Posts in the Age of Social Media

Summary:

A recent study conducted researchers from KEDGE Business School in France offers insights into managing negative online posts and preventing potential firestorms. The researchers analyzed nearly half a million negative comments posted on the public Facebook communities of 89 US firms in the S&P 500. They examined the contagiousness of complaints, analyzing factors such as emotions expressed in the posts, the relationship between the post’s author and the online community, and linguistic similarity to the rest of the community’s content. The study found that posts with intense emotions, strong ties between the author and the community, and linguistic similarity were more likely to go viral.

The researchers recommended that companies respond to negative posts quickly and avoid ignoring customers, as ignoring complaints increases the chances of others supporting the complaint. The study found that apologies and requests to switch to a private channel tended to lower virality, while offering compensation immediately had the opposite effect. Early expressions of empathy were generally more effective than explanations, but for extremely upset customers, rational, fact-based explanations can help calm them down. In situations where a complaint has gone viral, disengaging or suggesting a channel change was ineffective and could fuel the flames. Late offers of compensation can reduce virality, but they need to be paired with explanations.

New Title: Managing Negative Online Posts in the Digital Age

A recent study researchers offers valuable insights into effectively managing and handling negative posts on social media platforms. These insights can help companies prevent potential firestorms and limit the damage if a complaint goes viral.

The study focused on analyzing 472,995 negative comments posted in public Facebook communities of 89 US firms in the S&P 500. The researchers examined various factors that contribute to the contagiousness of complaints, including the intensity of emotions expressed in the posts, the relationship between the author and the online community, and the linguistic similarity between posts and the overall content of the community.

The findings of the study suggest that posts with intense emotions, especially high-arousal emotions such as anger, fear, anxiety, and disgust, were more likely to spread. Additionally, strong ties between the post’s author and the community, as well as linguistic similarity, amplified the virality effects of these intense emotions.

To effectively manage negative posts, the researchers recommend that companies respond promptly to such posts instead of ignoring them. Ignoring customer complaints increases the likelihood of others supporting the complaint. Apologies and requests to switch to a private channel were found to lower virality when communicated right away. Surprisingly, offering immediate compensation had the opposite effect, potentially encouraging more complaints from the community.

Early expressions of empathy were generally more effective than explanations in calming upset customers. However, for extremely upset customers, rational and fact-based explanations can be more effective in reducing agitation. Companies should be careful not to disengage or suggest a channel change once a complaint has gone viral, as these responses tend to fuel the flames. Late offers of compensation can help reduce virality, but they need to be paired with explanations to avoid being seen as tacit admissions of guilt.

In conclusion, effectively managing negative online posts can significantly reduce their virality and minimize reputational damage for companies. By implementing the recommendations from this study, companies can better navigate the challenges posed negative posts in the digital age and protect their brand image.