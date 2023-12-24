How to Tell if You’ve Been Blocked on WhatsApp

Discovering if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp can be challenging, but there are a few signs to look out for. Let’s explore some of these indicators.

WhatsApp users often find themselves questioning whether they have been blocked someone on the platform. It could be due to a disagreement or if the other person finds their content objectionable. While it may not be possible to know for sure, there are some tricks that can help you make an educated guess.

One of the most telling signs is if your messages are not being delivered. When you send a message on WhatsApp, you usually see a double tick once it has been received the recipient. However, if the double tick is missing, it could mean that you have been blocked. Of course, it’s crucial to exercise caution as factors such as low battery or poor network coverage can also prevent messages from being delivered. But if you notice a consistent lack of message delivery, it might be an indication of being blocked.

Another way to tell if someone has blocked you is attempting to add them to a group. If you are unable to add them, it could suggest that they have blocked you. Additionally, if their profile picture disappears or you are unable to view their WhatsApp status, it could be further evidence of a block.

Keep in mind that looking at the last seen status is not always a foolproof method to determine if you’ve been blocked. However, WhatsApp allows users to change their privacy settings to hide their last seen information.

While it’s important to remember that these signs are not definitive proof of being blocked, they can provide valuable insights into the situation. It’s essential to approach such scenarios with sensitivity and communicate openly with the person in question to resolve any issues effectively.