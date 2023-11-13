How to Maintain Privacy on Social Media Platforms?

Social media platforms have become an integral part of our daily lives, allowing users to connect with friends, share updates, and discover new information. However, privacy concerns have always been a major issue for users, especially when it comes to platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

Meta’s Threads, a microblogging platform, was designed to offer an alternative to Twitter. Recently, users have reported a new feature that allows them to choose whether their Threads posts should appear on Facebook and Instagram or not. This development came as a relief for those seeking more control over their social media presence.

Meta has begun rolling out this feature to all Threads users, according to reports. To keep Threads posts from showing up on other Meta platforms, users simply need to follow these steps:

1. Tap on the two lines located in the top right corner of the Threads app.

2. Select Privacy.

3. Disable the option of suggesting posts on other apps.

In addition to Threads, Instagram has also introduced new features for its web version. Users can now copy and paste media attachments or drag and drop them into their posts. Multiple posts can also be added to a Thread before publishing.

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, explained that users can now view quotes and reposts clicking on the likes or viewing the post. This update enhances the user experience and allows for more engaging content interaction.

Mark Zuckerberg, the Founder and CEO of Meta, revealed that Threads has amassed over 100 million monthly active users. Furthermore, Meta is actively working on a Threads application programming interface (API) to enable developers to build different apps and experiences around this platform.

Protecting user privacy remains a top priority for social media platforms. While Meta’s recent updates are a step in the right direction, it’s crucial for users to stay informed and take advantage of these privacy features to maintain control over their online presence.

FAQs

1. Can I prevent my Threads posts from appearing on Facebook and Instagram?

Yes, Meta has introduced a feature that allows users to choose whether their Threads posts should be suggested on other apps like Facebook and Instagram. By following a few simple steps in the Threads app, users can maintain privacy and control over their posts.

2. What are the new features on Instagram’s web version?

Instagram’s web version now supports copy and paste functionality for media attachments in posts. Users can also drag and drop media files into their posts. Additionally, multiple posts can be added to a Thread before publishing.

3. How can I view quotes and reposts on Instagram?

Instagram users can now view quotes and reposts simply clicking on the likes or viewing the respective post. This update enhances the user experience and enables easier content interaction.