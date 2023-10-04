The Sun Launches WhatsApp Channel for Sports News

The Sun newspaper has launched a WhatsApp Channel to provide readers with the latest sports news from the UK and around the world. The channel offers live scores and fixtures for various sports including football, rugby union, boxing, and F1.

To join The Sun’s Sports WhatsApp channel, simply click on the invite link provided on the article. This will take you directly to the channel where you can click “Follow” to receive updates. Alternatively, if you are browsing on a desktop, you can scan the QR code using your phone to join the channel.

When you join the channel, you will be able to react to The Sun’s journalism using your favorite emoji. However, comments are turned off to prevent flooding of endless messages.

Privacy is also ensured as other readers will not be able to see any of your personal information, including your name and phone number. The Sun’s group admins may be able to see your profile name, but your phone number will remain private.

Notifications for breaking stories can be enabled clicking on the bell icon at the top of the screen. These notifications can be turned off at any time.

To find The Sun’s channel in WhatsApp, simply tap on the “Updates” icon on the menu bar. From there, you can access the best must-read stories and engage reacting with an emoji.

It is important to note that messages sent through the channel will automatically disappear after 30 days.

The Sun’s WhatsApp channel offers a convenient way for sports fans to stay updated with the latest news and updates from the world of sports.

Sources:

– The Sun

– The Irish Sun