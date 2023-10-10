Stay Up-to-Date with Manchester United News on The Sun’s WhatsApp Channel

Are you a fan of Manchester United football club? Do you want to stay in the loop with all the latest news, live scores, fixtures, and transfer updates? Look no further than The Sun’s dedicated WhatsApp Channel for Manchester United. It’s free to join and keeps you informed about everything happening with the club.

Joining the WhatsApp channel is simple. If you’re using an iPhone or Android device, just click on the invite link provided and follow the instructions to join. If you’re on desktop, scan the QR code using your phone to be directed to the Sports WhatsApp channel, then search for the Manchester United channel.

Once you’re in, you can react to The Sun’s award-winning journalism using your favorite emoji. You’ll also have the opportunity to see what other fans think and discuss the latest news. Rest assured, your personal information such as your name and phone number will remain private and other readers won’t be able to see it.

To receive notifications for breaking stories, simply tap the bell icon at the top of the screen. You can also customize your notification preferences or turn them off altogether.

Finding the most recent Sun Online news on the WhatsApp channel is easy. Just tap the “Updates” icon on the menu bar. From there, you can browse through the posts and tap on any that catch your interest to read the full story, view photos, and watch videos. If you enjoy a post, you can react with an emoji pressing and holding on the screen.

Your phone number and profile name will not be visible to other channel members, but the group admins at The Sun will have access to your profile name. It’s important to note that messages on the channel will be automatically deleted after 30 days to ensure privacy and optimize storage.

Stay connected and well-informed with all things Manchester United joining The Sun’s WhatsApp channel today.

Sources:

– The Sun