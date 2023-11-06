Introducing The Scottish Sun’s WhatsApp Channel

The Scottish Sun, a leading news source in Scotland, has recently launched an exciting new platform to provide the latest news and exclusives to its readers. The WhatsApp Channel, which is completely free to join, offers a unique way to stay informed about everything happening across Scotland.

By joining The Scottish Sun’s WhatsApp channel, readers gain access to a plethora of benefits. From the convenience of their mobile devices, they can react to the brilliant stories with their favorite emojis and engage with fellow readers. However, comments are turned off to prevent overwhelming notifications.

Privacy concerns are always prominent in today’s digital world, but The Scottish Sun has taken steps to ensure readers’ information remains secure. Personal details, including names and phone numbers, are completely hidden from other readers. This allows for a safe and private experience within the WhatsApp channel.

Joining the channel is straightforward and can be done via different methods. If browsing on an iPhone or Android device, simply click the provided invite link and hit “Follow” to join. For desktop users, scanning the QR code with their phones will redirect them to the WhatsApp channel seamlessly. In the rare case that these methods don’t work, users may need to update their WhatsApp to the latest version.

Once in the channel, readers are encouraged to enable notifications for breaking stories simply tapping the bell icon at the top of the screen. It’s important to note that notifications can be turned off at any time to suit individual preferences.

Apart from The Scottish Sun’s news channel, readers have the opportunity to join other exciting channels as well. These additional channels offer diverse content and cater to various interests.

To locate The Scottish Sun’s channel within WhatsApp, users can tap on the “Updates” icon located in different positions depending on the phone’s operating system. From there, readers can access a range of must-read stories, view photos, watch video clips, and react with emojis.

Rest assured, readers’ phone numbers remain private, visible only to The Scottish Sun’s group admins. The messages within the WhatsApp channel are automatically deleted after 30 days to ensure a clutter-free experience.

If readers have any stories or videos they would like to share with The Scottish Sun, they can contact them via email at [email protected] or calling 0141 420 5200.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is joining The Scottish Sun’s WhatsApp channel free?

Yes, joining the WhatsApp channel is completely free of charge.

2. Can other readers see my personal information?

No, your personal information, including your name and phone number, is kept private from other readers.

3. How do I join The Scottish Sun’s WhatsApp channel?

You can join the WhatsApp channel clicking the invite link on your iPhone or Android device, or scanning the provided QR code with your phone if you’re on a desktop.

4. How can I receive notifications for breaking stories?

Once you’re in the channel, simply tap the bell icon at the top of the screen to enable notifications for breaking stories. You can turn them off at any time according to your preferences.

5. How long do messages stay in the channel?

Messages in the WhatsApp channel are automatically deleted after 30 days to keep the channel clutter-free and ensure you don’t miss any important updates.