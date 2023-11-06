New WhatsApp Channel Launched The Scottish Sun

The Scottish Sun has just announced the launch of its new WhatsApp Channel, providing readers with the latest news and exclusives from across Scotland. By joining this channel, you can stay up to date with all the breaking stories and react to them with your favorite emoji. The best part? It’s completely free!

Concerned about privacy? Don’t be! The Scottish Sun guarantees that none of your personal information, including your name and phone number, will be visible to other readers. So, you can enjoy the channel without worrying about your phone being flooded with endless messages from fellow Sun fans.

Now, let’s talk about how you can join this exciting WhatsApp Channel. If you are browsing on your iPhone or Android device, simply click on the provided invite link, and it will take you directly to the channel. Once there, click “Follow” at the top-right corner of the screen, and you’re in!

For those accessing WhatsApp on their desktop, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered too. All you need to do is use your phone to scan the QR code provided, and it will automatically redirect you to The Scottish Sun’s WhatsApp channel.

In case these methods don’t work, make sure that your WhatsApp is updated to the latest version.

Once you’ve successfully joined the channel, don’t forget to hit the bell icon at the top of the screen to receive notifications for all the breaking stories. And remember, you can turn off the notifications anytime you want.

FAQ:

Q: Is it safe to join The Scottish Sun’s WhatsApp Channel?

A: Yes, your personal information will remain private, and no one else will be able to see it.

Q: How much does it cost to join the WhatsApp Channel?

A: It is completely free of charge.

Q: How long will the messages stay in the channel?

A: Messages will automatically disappear from the channel after 30 days.

Join The Scottish Sun’s new WhatsApp Channel today and stay connected with all the latest news and exclusives from Scotland!

Source: [The Scottish Sun](https://www.scottishsun.co.uk/)