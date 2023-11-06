Join our Exciting New Celtic WhatsApp Channel Today!

Stay in the loop and never miss out on the latest Celtic news joining our brand-new Celtic WhatsApp channel. We have revamped our channel to bring you exclusive updates, breaking stories, and transfer news straight to your device.

With our Celtic WhatsApp channel, you can react to our brilliant stories with your favorite emoji, engage with other fans, and see what everyone else thinks. Don’t worry about privacy; your personal information, including your name and phone number, will remain completely confidential.

Joining our Celtic WhatsApp channel is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps:

1. If you’re browsing on your iPhone or Android, simply click on the invite link provided. It will redirect you to the channel, then click “Follow” at the top-right corner of your screen.

2. If you’re on desktop, grab your phone and scan the QR code below. It will take you directly to our Celtic WhatsApp channel.

3. If the above methods don’t work, verify that you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your device.

Once you’re in, hit the bell icon at the top of the screen to receive notifications for our breaking stories. You have the flexibility to turn off notifications at any time.

For easy access to the latest news from The Scottish Sun Online, tap on the “Updates” icon on the WhatsApp menu bar. On an iPhone, you’ll find it at the bottom-left, while Android users can locate it at the top of the screen. In the Updates section, you’ll find our Scottish Sun channel, where you can access our best must-read stories. Tapping on any post allows you to read the story, view photos, and watch videos. Express your reactions pressing and holding to select your preferred emoji.

Rest assured, your phone number will be kept private from fellow readers. Our group admins can only view your profile name. Additionally, messages will automatically vanish from the channel after 30 days, eliminating any worry of missing out. Stay up to date with all the latest news and transfers on our Scottish Sun football page.

Join our Celtic WhatsApp channel now and be a part of an exciting community of Celtic fans!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Is joining the Celtic WhatsApp channel free?

Yes, joining our Celtic WhatsApp channel is absolutely free.

2. Will my personal information be visible to others?

No, your personal information such as your name and phone number will remain private. Only our group admins will be able to see your profile name.

3. How can I react to stories in the channel?

You can react to stories in the channel selecting your favorite emoji and holding it to express your reaction.

4. Can I turn off notifications?

Yes, you have the option to turn off notifications at any time.

5. Will the messages in the channel be stored permanently?

No, messages in the channel will automatically disappear after 30 days.