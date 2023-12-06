Stay Connected with talkSPORT on WhatsApp

Summary: Stay up-to-date with the latest news, exclusive content, and engaging videos from talkSPORT on WhatsApp. With the convenience of subscribing to specific channels of your interest, you can access a variety of content from our social channels and website. Your privacy is protected, as your personal information remains confidential and only posts from us will be visible to you.

Discover talkSPORT Channels on WhatsApp:

1. The main talkSPORT channel: Get updates and news about all things talkSPORT.

2. Simon Jordan channel: Access stand-out videos and content from the opinionated radio host, Simon Jordan.

3. Boxing channel: Stay updated on the latest boxing news, views, and exclusive interviews.

4. Arsenal channel: Enjoy news, opinions, and reactions related to Arsenal Football Club.

5. Manchester United channel: Get news, opinions, and reactions on everything related to Manchester United Football Club.

How to Join talkSPORT Channels on WhatsApp:

If you’re on mobile, simply click on the invite link provided for each channel. It will take you directly to the channel, where you can click ‘Follow’ to stay updated.

If you’re on desktop, scan the QR code with your phone to open the channel easily.

Finding talkSPORT’s Channels on WhatsApp:

To find talkSPORT channels in your WhatsApp anytime,

1. For iPhone users, tap the ‘Updates’ icon on the bottom left of the menu.

2. For Android users, tap the ‘Updates’ icon in the middle at the top of the screen.

You will see a panel displaying the talkSPORT channels you’ve subscribed to.

Tap on any post to view videos, stories, or photos. React to posts with emojis pressing and holding.

Your phone number is kept private from everyone, with only talkSPORT’s group admins able to see your profile name. Messages on the channel will automatically vanish after 30 days.

Stay connected and never miss the latest updates and exclusive content from talkSPORT. Subscribe to our WhatsApp channels today!