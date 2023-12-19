Building Social Cohesion through Meaningful Connection

Amidst the latest report indicating a decline in social cohesion in Australia, it is crucial to evaluate the factors contributing to this worrisome trend. While the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the aftermath of October 7 have undoubtedly played a role, another significant influencer is the impact of ubiquitous technology on our society.

The rise of social media platforms has created a breeding ground for intolerance, rewarding strong positions and self-righteous anger. The very devices that claim to enhance our connections with friends have paradoxically led to increased feelings of loneliness and misery. It is clear that our reliance on technology has eroded the foundations of social cohesion.

However, the solution to this issue does not lie in completely abandoning technology. Instead, it is vital to recognize that real social cohesion stems from the arduous and often uncelebrated work of listening attentively, treating others with respect, and giving them the benefit of the doubt.

Promoting morally attentive conversations, exemplified scholars like Raimond Gaita, and supporting mission-driven organizations like The Conversation, can foster social cohesion. The media has a pivotal role to play in creating a better world, one that transcends mere profitability.

