How to Hide Your Snapchat Score

Snapchat, the popular multimedia messaging app, assigns a “Snapchat score” to each user based on their activity within the app. This score is visible to other users default, but if you prefer to keep this information private, you can easily hide your Snapchat score. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it:

Step 1: Open Snapchat

Open the Snapchat app on your smartphone, making sure you have the latest version installed.

Step 2: Access Your Profile

Tap on your Bitmoji or profile icon in the top left or top right corner of the screen to go to your Snapchat profile.

Step 3: Adjust Privacy Settings

Look for the gear or settings icon in the top right corner of your profile page. Tap on it to access your Snapchat settings.

Step 4: Navigate to ‘Who Can…?’

Scroll down in your account settings until you find the “Who Can…” section. This is where you can customize your privacy settings.

Step 5: Select ‘See My Snapchat Score’

Under the “Who Can…” section, locate the option that says “See My Snapchat Score.” Tap on it to customize your score visibility.

Step 6: Choose Your Preferred Privacy Setting

You’ll have three options to choose from:

– Everyone: This allows all Snapchat users to see your score.

– My Friends: Only your friends on Snapchat can see your score.

– Only Me: This ensures your score is private and visible only to you.

Step 7: Save Your Settings

After selecting your preferred privacy setting, save your changes. Look for a “Save” button or a similar option to do this.

Step 8: Confirm Your Choice

Snapchat may ask for confirmation, especially if you choose the “Only Me” setting. Follow any prompts on the screen to confirm your decision.

Step 9: Verify Your Decision

Once you confirm your choice, your Snapchat score will be set to your selected privacy setting, and only the chosen group will be able to see it.

Remember that hiding your Snapchat score won’t hide other activities like snaps, chats, or stories. These can still be visible to friends based on your privacy settings. By following these steps, you can maintain your privacy and enjoy a more private Snapchat experience.

Sources: Kahawatungu.com