How to Hide Your Snap Score on Snapchat

Snapchat is a popular social media platform known for its focus on sharing moments with friends. However, there may be times when you want to keep certain aspects of your activity private, such as your Snap Score. Your Snap Score reflects your engagement on the platform, but luckily, Snapchat allows you to limit who can see it. Here’s how you can hide your Snap Score on Snapchat:

1. Open Snapchat: Launch the Snapchat app on your mobile device and log in to your account if you haven’t already.

2. Access Your Profile: Tap on your Bitmoji or profile icon in the top-left corner of the camera screen to access your Snapchat profile.

3. Open Settings: In your profile, look for the settings icon, usually depicted as a gear or a gear-shaped icon.

4. Navigate to “Who Can…”: Scroll down in the settings menu until you find the “Who Can…” section. This section allows you to control who can see specific aspects of your Snapchat activity.

5. Select “Who Can See My Score”: Within the “Who Can…” section, locate the option that says “Who Can See My Score” and tap on it.

6. Choose Your Privacy Setting: Snapchat offers three privacy settings for your Snap Score:

– Everyone: Your Snap Score will be visible to all Snapchat users, including those who aren’t your friends.

– My Friends: Only people you’ve added as friends on Snapchat will be able to see your Snap Score.

– Only Me: This is the most private setting. Your Snap Score will not be visible to anyone, including your friends.

7. Save Your Setting: Select your desired privacy setting, and Snapchat will save your preference automatically.

8. Confirm Your Decision: Snapchat may ask you to confirm your choice. If prompted, confirm that you want to hide your Snap Score according to your chosen privacy setting.

9. Verify the Change: You can check if your Snap Score is now hidden going back to your profile and looking at your Snap Score. It should now display the privacy setting you selected.

It’s important to note that while hiding your Snap Score limits who can see it, the score can still be affected activities such as sending Snaps, engaging with Stories, and adding friends. However, others won’t be able to see it based on your chosen privacy setting.

