How to Protect Your Privacy on Telegram

Telegram is a popular messaging app known for its focus on privacy and security. However, it’s important to take some extra steps to protect your personal information and maintain anonymity while using the app. This article will guide you on how to hide your phone number on Telegram and prevent your contacts from being shared.

By default, Telegram registers users using their phone numbers. But if you want to enhance your security and maintain anonymity, you can hide or remove your phone number and use a username instead. This can be particularly useful if you don’t use Telegram as a social bonding app and want to keep your personal information private.

To hide your phone number on Telegram, follow these steps:

1. Open the Telegram app on your device.

2. Go to Settings.

3. Tap on Privacy and Security.

4. Under the Phone Number section, select “Nobody” or “My Contacts” to limit who can see your phone number.

Additionally, you can also prevent Telegram from sharing your contacts with others. This ensures that your contacts’ information remains private and is not accessible to anyone on Telegram. To stop contact sharing, follow these steps:

1. Open the Telegram app.

2. Go to Settings.

3. Tap on Privacy and Security.

4. Under the Contacts section, disable the “Let others find me my phone number” option.

By following these steps, you can maintain a higher level of privacy and security while using Telegram. It’s important to regularly review your privacy settings and make sure they align with your preferences.

Remember, protecting your personal information is crucial in the digital age. Always be cautious about the information you share online, and take advantage of privacy features offered apps like Telegram.

