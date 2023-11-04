New Ways to Safeguard Your Instagram Followers

Keeping your followers private on Instagram is a coveted feature, but unfortunately, it is currently unavailable to most users. While Instagram has been testing this function exclusively for verified accounts, the rest of us must rely on alternative methods to protect our followers. Fortunately, there are three effective ways to protect your followers and maintain your privacy on Instagram.

Set Your Profile to Private

To safeguard your followers, you can switch your Instagram profile to private mode. By doing this, your follower list will only be visible to those who are already following you. Random accounts and strangers will be unable to access your follower list.

Open the Instagram app on your device.

Tap on the Profile tab located at the bottom-right corner of the screen.

Select the three-line menu button in the top-right corner.

Go to Settings and Privacy.

Tap on Account Privacy.

Toggle on the Private Account option.

Remove Unwanted Followers

If you want to hide your followers from specific individuals who are already following you, the only way to accomplish this is removing them from your follower list.

Launch the Instagram app on your device.

Tap on the Profile tab located at the bottom-right corner of the screen.

Select the Followers section.

Find the account you wish to remove and tap on Remove next to it.

Confirm the removal tapping Remove again.

Block Users

An alternative approach is to block certain users. When you block someone, they will be unable to view any aspects of your Instagram profile, including your followers.

Open the Instagram app on your device.

Go to the account page of the user you want to block.

Tap on the three-dot menu button in the top-right corner.

Select the Block option.

Confirm the action tapping the Block button.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Instagram business accounts be made private?

No, Instagram business profiles cannot be set to private. Only personal accounts have the option to make their profile private.

Can I hide my followers on Instagram if I have a verified profile?

While Instagram has been testing the feature to hide follower lists for verified accounts, it is not guaranteed that every verified account can utilize this function. Currently, it remains unlikely for most verified accounts.

Will Instagram introduce the ability to hide the follower list?

There is no official information about when or if Instagram will allow users to hide their follower lists. Nevertheless, the platform has been testing this feature with a limited number of verified accounts, suggesting that it may potentially become available in the future.

Will people be notified if I remove or block them on Instagram?

Instagram does not send notifications to inform people that they have been removed from your follower list or blocked. However, if someone actively seeks your content, they may discover that you have taken these actions.

By following these methods, you can enhance your privacy on Instagram and gain control over who can see your followers. While the platform may lack an official solution for most users, these alternative approaches ensure that your follower list remains safe from prying eyes.