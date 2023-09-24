WhatsApp offers a convenient feature that allows users to hide chats without the need to delete them. Whether it’s for privacy reasons or to declutter your chat list, hiding chats can be easily done on both Android and iOS devices. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to hide WhatsApp chats without deleting them:

For Android:

1. Open WhatsApp: Launch the WhatsApp application on your Android device.

2. Access Chats: Tap on the “Chats” tab at the bottom of the screen to view your chat list.

3. Select the Chat to Hide: Long-press on the chat you want to hide. This will select the chat, and you’ll see a series of icons at the top of the screen.

4. Archive the Chat: Among the icons at the top, you’ll find an icon that looks like a box with an arrow pointing downward (this is the archive icon). Tap on it to archive the selected chat.

5. Access Archived Chats: To view your archived chats, scroll to the very top of your chat list. You’ll see a label that says “Archived chats.” Tap on it to access your hidden chats.

6. Unarchive a Chat: If you want to unhide a chat, long-press on it in the “Archived chats” section, and then tap the “Unarchive” icon (box with an arrow pointing upward). The chat will return to your main chat list.

For iOS:

1. Open WhatsApp: Launch WhatsApp on your iOS device.

2. Access Chats: Tap on the “Chats” tab at the bottom of the screen to view your chats.

3. Select the Chat to Hide: Swipe left on the chat you want to hide. This will reveal several options.

4. Archive the Chat: Among the options, you’ll see one labeled “Archive.” Tap on it to archive the chat.

5. Access Archived Chats: To access your archived chats, simply tap and pull down on the main chat screen. This will reveal the “Archived Chats” section, where you can find your hidden chats.

6. Unarchive a Chat: To unhide a chat, swipe left on it in the “Archived Chats” section, and tap “Unarchive.” The chat will return to your main chat list.

It’s important to note:

– Muted Chats: Remember that archived chats can still send you notifications if they are not muted. If you want to keep them truly hidden, you might also want to mute them.

– Hidden, Not Deleted: Archiving a chat doesn’t delete it. Your chat history remains intact. It simply moves the chat to a separate section.

– Searchable: Even though they are archived, you can still search for and find these chats using WhatsApp’s search feature.

By following these steps, you can easily hide WhatsApp chats without deleting them, providing you with a clutter-free chat list and enhanced privacy.

