How To Have LinkedIn Premium For Free?

LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional networking platform, offers a range of premium features to enhance users’ experience and help them stand out in the competitive job market. However, accessing these premium features often comes at a cost. But what if there was a way to enjoy LinkedIn Premium for free? Let’s explore some methods that can help you unlock the benefits of LinkedIn Premium without spending a dime.

Method 1: Free Trial

LinkedIn occasionally offers a free trial of its Premium subscription to new users. Keep an eye out for promotional emails or notifications within your LinkedIn account, as these trials are usually time-limited. During the trial period, you can enjoy all the premium features without any charge. However, remember to cancel your subscription before the trial ends to avoid being charged.

Method 2: Student Premium

If you are a student or recent graduate, LinkedIn offers a special Premium subscription called “Student Premium.” This subscription provides access to premium features at a significantly discounted rate or even for free. To qualify, you need to have an active student email address or verify your student status through LinkedIn’s partner, SheerID.

Method 3: LinkedIn Learning

LinkedIn Learning, formerly known as Lynda.com, is an online learning platform that offers a vast library of courses covering various professional skills. Subscribing to LinkedIn Learning grants you access to LinkedIn Premium features as well. So, signing up for a LinkedIn Learning subscription, you can enjoy the benefits of both platforms simultaneously.

FAQ:

Q: What are some premium features offered LinkedIn?

A: LinkedIn Premium offers features such as InMail credits to directly message anyone on the platform, advanced search filters, access to salary insights, and the ability to see who viewed your profile.

Q: Can I switch back to a free LinkedIn account after using Premium?

A: Yes, you can switch back to a free LinkedIn account at any time. Your profile and connections will remain intact, but you will lose access to the premium features.

Q: Are there any limitations to using LinkedIn Premium for free?

A: While you can enjoy the premium features for free using the methods mentioned above, keep in mind that these options may have certain limitations, such as time restrictions or reduced functionality compared to a paid subscription.

Unlocking the benefits of LinkedIn Premium without spending money is indeed possible. By taking advantage of free trials, student discounts, or subscribing to LinkedIn Learning, you can elevate your professional networking experience and gain a competitive edge in your career journey.