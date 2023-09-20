The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Jobs: Enhancing Quality and Fostering Growth

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the global labor market, not only changing how we work but also reshaping the nature of work itself. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2023 highlights the dual impact of AI on job creation and displacement. While organizations worldwide are increasingly adopting AI, there is a consensus that AI will both create and disrupt jobs, leading to a shift in roles and required skills.

Generative AI, in particular, is expected to have a significant impact on jobs. Large language models (LLMs) powered AI can benefit roles centered around critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity, especially in STEM fields. On the other hand, routine linguistic tasks such as those performed bank tellers and data entry clerks are more susceptible to automation and disruption.

The integration of AI in the workforce has elicited mixed reactions. While some see the potential for increased productivity and the emergence of new roles, others express concern about job displacement, socioeconomic disparities, and job insecurity. However, surveys and reports suggest a more optimistic outlook. Executives believe that generative AI will boost productivity, and many plan to increase their utilization of AI in the coming years. Additionally, individuals are willing to delegate tasks to AI in order to alleviate their workloads.

The challenge lies in harmonizing AI’s potential with its disruptions. Organizations need to develop strategies that maximize the benefits of AI while mitigating risks. This includes fostering a flexible workforce, facilitating job transitions, refining labor laws, and promoting continuous learning. By prioritizing upskilling and reskilling, businesses can enhance AI literacy and adopt a skills-focused approach to hiring. Those that successfully integrate generative AI will gain a competitive edge.

As industry leaders contemplate how to harness AI’s potential, a key consideration is the collaboration between AI and people skills. LinkedIn’s Chief Economist, Karin Kimbrough, emphasizes that AI and people skills are interdependent and will be the currency of the future of work. The skills required for many jobs are already evolving, with AI accelerating these changes. AI-related skills like machine learning are in high demand, while there is also an upswing in the demand for people skills such as communication and flexibility.

In this shifting landscape, professionals need to adapt and embrace a skills-first mindset. AI can remove the mundane aspects of work, allowing individuals to focus on uniquely human qualities like creative thinking, empathetic communication, and collaborative problem-solving. The symbiotic relationship between AI and people-skills has profound implications for the future of work. Professionals must continuously assess and improve their skills to stay ahead in a job market that is constantly evolving due to AI’s impact.

