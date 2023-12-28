5 Helpful Ways to Temporarily Disable WhatsApp Notifications

Summary: Looking for a way to take a break from WhatsApp without deleting the app? While WhatsApp doesn’t provide a straightforward method to mute interactions, there are several ways to temporarily disable or silence the app’s notifications. Here are five helpful ways to go off radar on WhatsApp without permanently deleting the app.

1. Turn off notification tone for WhatsApp: If you don’t want to be disturbed the notification tone, you can silence WhatsApp notifications. Simply go to WhatsApp settings, tap on Notifications, and turn off ‘Conversation Tones’. This method works for both iPhone and Android users.

2. Disable notifications altogether for WhatsApp: If you want to completely mute WhatsApp notifications, you can disable them altogether. Open your phone settings, select Notifications, tap on App notifications, find WhatsApp, and toggle off the notification switch. This way, you’ll still receive messages but won’t be notified about them.

3. Disable lights for WhatsApp notifications: For users with notification LED lights on their phones, you can turn off the light specifically for WhatsApp. In WhatsApp settings, tap on Notifications, select ‘pick light’, and choose ‘None’. This will prevent the LED light from blinking for WhatsApp notifications.

4. Force-close WhatsApp: Force-closing WhatsApp ensures that the app doesn’t run in the background, preventing it from accessing messages. To do this, go to your phone settings, find and select WhatsApp in the apps list, and click on Force Stop. This way, you won’t receive any messages until you reopen the app.

5. Disable background data for WhatsApp: By disabling background data for WhatsApp, you can prevent the app from running in the background and using mobile data. This method only works for Android phones. Go to phone settings, select data options, and choose to disable background data and revoke all permissions for WhatsApp.

By following these steps, you can temporarily disable WhatsApp notifications and take a much-needed break from constant online presence and message bombardment, without deleting the app.